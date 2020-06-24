Kangana Ranaut slams Hrithik Roshan, says she was once called 'gold digger'

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is known for not mincing her words when it comes to calling a spade a spade. She has often landed in several controversies owing to her outspoken attitude.

BollywoodLife.com quoted Kangana's interview with a leading entertainment portal where she opened up on the time when she was allegedly dating Hrithik Roshan. She recalled the time when she started off in the movie business, she didn't have any material aspirations but today she has made a place for herself.

Kangana said how after working so hard she has managed to own her house in Mumbai and office space too. She also dwelled on how she got embroiled in a legal matter with one of her exes.

She revealed how she was labelled as a gold digger and a small-town girl after his money. The actress said that she never knew how to prove the man wrong.

The 'Manikarnika' star further elaborated on what is her aspiration now. Kangana said she has decided that by the age of 50 become one of the richest people in the country.

On the work front, Kangana will be seen playing legendary late actress-politician J Jayalalithaa in a biopic titled 'Thalaivi'.