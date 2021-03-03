हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut slams modern achievers for wearing ‘American jeans’, trolls call her ‘hypocrite’

The ‘Queen’ actress was trolled by several users who also posted pictures of her in western attires.

Kangana Ranaut slams modern achievers for wearing ‘American jeans’, trolls call her ‘hypocrite’
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/kanganaranaut

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut is an avid social media user and often posts her opinions on Twitter. The actress recently shared an “appreciation tweet for ancient women” and slammed modern achievers for wearing “American jeans”. 

Taking to Twitter, Kangana wrote, “Appreciation tweet for ancient women who not only represented their individuality but their entire civilisation,cultures and nations. Today if such achievers are to be clicked they will all wear torn American jeans n rags like blouses, representing nothing but American marketing.” 

The ‘Queen’ actress was trolled by several users who also posted pictures of her in western attires.While some users echoed her decision, others slammed her and accused her of “hypocrisy”. 

This is how Twitter reacted to Kangana’s tweet: 

Kangana is vocal on social and political issues and frequently expresses them on Twitter. Her several tweets have led to controversies and created legal trouble for her, including those on farmers’ protest. 

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut has 'Dhaakad’, ‘Thalaivi’ and ‘'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda’ in her kitty. 

