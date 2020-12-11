हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut slams Priyanka Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh again for their support to farmers’ protest

Kangana Ranaut put out a series of tweets taking digs at Priyanka Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh over their support for the ongoing farmers’ protest.

Kangana Ranaut slams Priyanka Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh again for their support to farmers’ protest
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Firing a fresh salvo at her opponents, Kangana Ranaut put out a series of tweets taking digs at Priyanka Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh over their support for the ongoing farmers’ protest.

Targeting Priyanka and Diljit, Kangana wrote, "People like @diljitdosanjh and @priyankachopra will be hailed by the left media for misleading and encouraging farmers protests,pro Islamists and anti India film industry and brands will flood them with offers and English/living in colonial hangover media houses will felicitate them with awards, the problem is whole system is designed to make anti nationals flourish and grow and we are too less in numbers against a corrupt system, but I am sure magic will happen in every fight of GOOD versus EVIL, evil has been much stronger, JAI SHRI RAM."

She further retweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet on the press briefing by Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal. Tagging Priyanka and Diljit, Kangana tweeted in Hindi
which roughly translates to : "Dear Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra if you are really worried about the farmers, if you respect your mothers then at least listen to (the ministers) what the farmers bill is! Or, do you just want to use your mothers, sisters and farmers to come in the good books of anti-nationals? What a world".

See Kangana's tweets here.

 

On Sunday (December 6), Priyanka Chopra had tweeted in support of farmers and written, "Our farmers are India’s Food Soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crises is resolved sooner than later."

The Punjabi singer-actor’s constant support for the farmers is well-known, be it through social media or his visit to the protest site. He came to limelight after his and Kangana's Twitter spat went viral. Diljit had slammed Kangana for her misleading tweet on an elderly woman farmer. Many celebrities had commended Diljit for standing up to Kangana who is infamous for her Twitter wars. 

Tags:
Kangana RanautPriyanka ChopraDiljit DosanjhFarmers protestTwitter War
