Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut spends her Sunday morning horse riding, netizens call her 'Jhansi Ki Rani' - Watch

On Sunday (June 13), Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram to share a video of her horseback riding. Many fans were impressed with her horse riding skills and one user even called her 'Jhansi Ki Rani'.

Kangana Ranaut spends her Sunday morning horse riding, netizens call her &#039;Jhansi Ki Rani&#039; - Watch
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Kangana Ranaut

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut went horseback riding on Sunday morning.

Kangana posted a video on Instagram. In the clip, the actress is seen riding a white horse dressed in an orange polo shirt paired with black pants.

"Today morning horse back riding," Kangana wrote as the caption.

 

On June 9, Kangana shared a post where she yearned for the person meant for her to show up.

The actress shared a beautiful photograph of herself lost in thoughts.

Speaking about her work, Kangana will be seen in the film "Thalaivi". The film's release was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She is also part of the films "Tejas" and "Dhaakad", and recently announced a film under her banner Manikarnika Films titled "Tiku Weds Sheru"

