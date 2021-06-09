Kangana Ranaut hasn’t paid half of last year’s tax, claims she is late for the first time

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut calls herself the highest tax paying actress and says she has not been able to pay half of her last year’s tax due to no work. The actress also revealed that she is being charged interest on her tax amount due to the delay.

Kangana, who has been very active lately on Instagram after her Twitter account was permanently suspended for violating the company’s policies, shared all this information on her Instagram stories.

"Even though I come under highest tax slab pay almost 45 percent of my income as tax, even though I am the highest tax paying actress but because of no work haven’t paid half of my last year’s tax yet, first time in my life I am late in paying tax but the government is charging me interest on that pending tax money," wrote the actress.

She further wrote that she doen’t mind being charged interest as the times are tough for everyone. Kangana added, "still I welcome this move, time could be tough for us individually but together we are tougher than the time."

Earlier, the actress hogged attention for her responses to actors Vikrant Massey and Ayushmann Khuranna’s comments on actress Yami Gautam’s wedding photos.

While Kangana was all praises for Yami, she called Vikrant a cockroach for his light-hearted comment comparing Yami to Radhe Maa. The actress also schooled Ayushmann on the ‘complexity of subtlety’ - which led to a meme fest among netizens.

On the work front, Kangana will next be seen in AL Vijay’s biopic on previous movie star and three times Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa called ‘Thalaivi.’

She will also be seen in Razneesh Ghai’s action thriller ‘Dhaakad’ and Sarvesh Mewara’s ‘Tejas’.