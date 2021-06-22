हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kangana Ranaut stirs new controversy, urges India’s name to be changed as ‘Bharat’

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's name has now become synonymous with controversies -- all thanks to her social media posts. 

Recently, the actress expressed her desire for the change in India’s name back to ‘Bharat.’ Clarifying his views over it, the ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ star claimed that the name India has been given to Bharat by Britishers and also tagged it as a slave name. 

kangana

She shared two posts in her Instagram story where she talked about the meaning of Bharat and compared it with India, the name given by Britishers which means east of Indus River. 

While describing the meaning of Bharat, she elaborated that it’s made from three Sanskrit words, which stands for BH (bhav), Ra (rag), ta (tal).  

She also believed that India can only rise if it’s rooted in its ancient spirituality and wisdom that is the soul of the great civilisation. She also urged everyone to get deeply rooted to Vedas, Geeta and Yoga. 

The bold and beautiful actress, who is currently in Mumbai is all set to make her digital debut as a producer with the upcoming film ‘Tiku Weds Sheru.’ Kangana dives into webspace with her production house Manikarnika Films and also launched its logo.

The ‘Gangster’ actress will be seen in the film "Thalaivi". The film's release was postponed due to the COVID outbreak. She is also part of the films "Tejas" and "Dhaakad", and recently announced a film under her banner Manikarnika Films titled "Tiku Weds Sheru".

