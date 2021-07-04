हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut takes a major dig at Priyanka Chopra, calls her ‘secular puppy’!

Seems like Kangana Ranaut is in no mood to spare anyone. After attacking Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, Kangana has trained her guns at global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas. 

Kangana Ranaut takes a major dig at Priyanka Chopra, calls her ‘secular puppy’!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Seems like Kangana Ranaut is in no mood to spare anyone. After attacking Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, Kangana has trained her guns at global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas. 

Kangana took potshots at Priyanka for her changed political stance and also went on calling her a 'secular puppy.’

Taking to Instagram stories she wrote, “But this is not just in journalism. It is in every field; the way Priyanka Chopra has gone from being a nationalist to secular puppy. From being Modi ji’s biggest fan to his passionate critic and hater is evident. Basically, roti ke liye duniya nachati hai. Apne desh mein freedom toh hai. Jo karna hai karo.”

Peecee

Kangana voiced her opinion on a leading daily’s new website tweet which said that New York Times is looking for “anti-establishment" correspondents.

For the unversed, this is not for the first time that the ‘Queen’ actress has slammed Priyanka. Earlier also, she went against her for showing her support for the farmers’ movement which was raised by Diljit Dosanjh. 

She went on and even called Priyanka and Diljit as ‘anti-nationalists’. She claimed in her tweets that the two were misleading and encouraging the farmers’ protest. 

On the workfront, Kangana is all set to make her digital debut as a producer with the upcoming film ‘Tiku Weds Sheru.’ The ‘Gangster’ actress will be seen in ‘Thalaivi’, a biopic on late legendary actress turned politician J Jayalalithaa. The film's release was postponed due to the COVID outbreak. She is also part of the films ‘Tejas’ and ‘Dhaakad’ among others.

On the other hand, PeeCee, is currently in London, to shoot for her upcoming show 'Citadel'. The Amazon-backed project is being helmed by the Russo Brothers. 'Game of Thrones' star Richard Madden is also a part of it. She will also be seen in Matrix 4.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kangana RanautPriyanka Choprasecular puppychanged political stanceTaapsee Pannucontroversy queen
Next
Story

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s honeymoon pics from Moscow is all about LOVE!

Must Watch

PT12M57S

UP Assembly polls: BJP will win more than 300 seats, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath