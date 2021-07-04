Kangana Ranaut takes a major dig at Priyanka Chopra, calls her ‘secular puppy’!

New Delhi: Seems like Kangana Ranaut is in no mood to spare anyone. After attacking Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, Kangana has trained her guns at global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Kangana took potshots at Priyanka for her changed political stance and also went on calling her a 'secular puppy.’

Taking to Instagram stories she wrote, “But this is not just in journalism. It is in every field; the way Priyanka Chopra has gone from being a nationalist to secular puppy. From being Modi ji’s biggest fan to his passionate critic and hater is evident. Basically, roti ke liye duniya nachati hai. Apne desh mein freedom toh hai. Jo karna hai karo.”

Kangana voiced her opinion on a leading daily’s new website tweet which said that New York Times is looking for “anti-establishment" correspondents.

For the unversed, this is not for the first time that the ‘Queen’ actress has slammed Priyanka. Earlier also, she went against her for showing her support for the farmers’ movement which was raised by Diljit Dosanjh.

She went on and even called Priyanka and Diljit as ‘anti-nationalists’. She claimed in her tweets that the two were misleading and encouraging the farmers’ protest.

On the workfront, Kangana is all set to make her digital debut as a producer with the upcoming film ‘Tiku Weds Sheru.’ The ‘Gangster’ actress will be seen in ‘Thalaivi’, a biopic on late legendary actress turned politician J Jayalalithaa. The film's release was postponed due to the COVID outbreak. She is also part of the films ‘Tejas’ and ‘Dhaakad’ among others.

On the other hand, PeeCee, is currently in London, to shoot for her upcoming show 'Citadel'. The Amazon-backed project is being helmed by the Russo Brothers. 'Game of Thrones' star Richard Madden is also a part of it. She will also be seen in Matrix 4.