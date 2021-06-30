Kangana Ranaut hits back at Taapsee Pannu calling her 'irrelevant', says 'aaj iski aukat dekho'!

New Delhi: It is Kangana Ranaut vs Taapsee Pannu part 2. Well, the war of words between two leading Bollywood stars goes back to the time when the former allegedly called her and Swara Bhasker, B-grade actresses. Now, the verbal exchange is back on social media!

In her recent interview with Hindustan Times, Taapsee Pannu was asked if she misses Kangana from Twitter after her account was banned, to which the former said, "No, I don't miss her. I didn't miss her, or want her, also before. She's too irrelevant for me, in my personal life. She's an actor, she's a colleague in that respect. But more than that, she doesn't hold any relevance in my life. I don't have any feelings for her, good or bad."

Now, reacting to her statement, Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram and in her story, shared a screenshot of Taapsee's interview link with a note reading: She calls producers and begs kangana ji ne kuch chhoda hai toh mujhe dedo please, aur aaj iski aukat dekho, jo kabhi gareeb producer ki Kangana kehlane mein bhi proud feel karti thi... aaj mujhe he irrelevant keh rahi hai ha ha insaan aur uski fitrat ajeeb hai anyway all the best with your film girl @tapaseepannu try promoting it without my name

She added, "I don’t mind B grade actors using my name or style or interviews or general career strategies to promote themselves or their careers ....Of course they will use my name growing up in the industry I was also inspired by those who made it before me but I never disrespected them always showed immense respect for those who inspired me like Vaijantimala ji,Waheeda ji and Sridevi ji. Magar doosre ke sar pe paon rakh kar upar chadhne ki koshish karne wale ko uski aukat dikhana zaroori hai. Good morning to all."

Earlier too, Kangana and her manager sister Rangoli Chandel courted controversy for calling out Taapsee a 'sasti copy' of Queen actress.

On the work front, Taapsee will be seen in ‘Haseen Dillruba’ alongside Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane in pivotal roles. She also has ‘Looop Lapeta’, ‘Rashmi Rocket’, and ‘Shabaash Mithu’ in the pipeline.

Kangana will be seen making her digital debut as a producer with the upcoming film ‘Tiku Weds Sheru.’ She also has ‘Thalaivi’, a biopic on late legendary actress turned politician J Jayalalithaa in her kitty. The film's release was postponed due to the COVID outbreak.

She is also part of the films ‘Tejas’ and ‘Dhaakad’ among others.