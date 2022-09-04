New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut never shies away from speaking her mind. Recently, she took to her Instagram handle to take a sly dig on filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. Sharing a string of Instagram stories featuring Mahesh Bhatt’s old clippings, the actress wrote, “Mahesh ji casually and poetically inciting people for violence.” In the video, Mahesh Bhatt can be seen speaking about the religion Islam where he says that a person who is afraid can never be a muslim and one who is a muslim can never be afraid. Kangana thus alleged that his real name is ‘Aslam’ and not ‘Mahesh’.

In another clip shared from the same video, she wrote, “I am told his (Mahesh Bhatt) real name is Aslam… he converted to marry his second wife (Soni Razdan)… it is a beautiful name, why hide it?” In the third clip, Kangana wrote, “He must use his real name, not represent a certain religion, when he has converted…”

Kangana Ranaut made her debut in Bollywood with Mahesh Bhatt’s 2006 film ‘Gangster’ which starred Emraan Hashmi in the lead. She has often called out Mahesh Bhatt and his daughter and actress Alia Bhatt for their religion.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut was last seen in the multi-lingual biographical film ‘Thalaivii’ which is based on the life of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalitha. She was also embroiled in a controversy with Filmfare when they sent her an invitation and nominated her for an award in the Best Actress in a leading role – Female’ for ‘Thalaivii’. She will next be playing the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in ‘Emergency’ which also marks her standalone directorial debut.