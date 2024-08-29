Mumbai: The MeToo Movement in the Malayalam industry is the hottest talking point. Just a few hours ago Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker had lashed out at the Hema Committee report, and now Kangana Ranaut too spoke about the sexual assault that has been happening in the industry over the years. The actress-turned-politician who is busy promoting her next film Emergency, spoke about the present situation in the Malayalam industry.

Speaking to India Today, as quoted by Free Press Journal, the actress was asked about the sexual assault in the Malayalam industry and she said that it has been happening for six years now. Kangana even spoke about how she had appeared on Aamir Khan’s show 10 years ago, and mentioned highlighting rape culture and item songs in Bollywood,” Same sexist cinema, promoting women violence, is doing better than ever. And, about this Kerala report, I have been talking about it for so long, but where did it go? It went nowhere”.

Kangana even expressed her disappointment with another woman promoting item songs in the film, “I am disappointed in women who do not promote other women’s work. There are women who ask me why I am fighting. ment with another woman promoting item songs in the film”.

There have been 17 cases of sexual assault in the Malayalam industry so far and it's indeed shocking. Many South actors came out strongly and protested against the Hema Committee report, including Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Parvathy and more.

