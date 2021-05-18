Kangana Ranaut tests COVID negative, but won't reveal how she beat the virus!

New Delhi: On Tuesday (May 18), renowned actress and controversial figure Kangana Ranaut announced that she has tested negative for COVID-19 after testing positive on May 8. She took to Instagram to share the health update with her fans and also wrote about how she is hesitant to share the techniques she used to beat the virus due to 'COVID fan clubs'.

Ranaut wrote that she was told to not offend these 'COVID fan clubs' and hence, refrained from sharing how she recovered from the virus.

The 'Queen' actress also thanked her fans for well wishes and love.

She wrote, "Hello everyone today I tested negative for covid, I want to say a lot about how I beat the virus but I am told not to offend covid fan clubs...Yes there are actually people out there who get offended if you show disrespect towards the virus..Anyway thanks for your wishes and love."

Have a look at her recent post:

The actress recently made headlines when she hit back at trolls with yet another eyebrow-raising social media post.

This was in response to the backlash on her comments on the ongoing Israel-Palestine crisis. A few days ago, she had put up a few Insta stories, praising Israel's military attack on Gaza. After her posts went viral, Kangana Ranaut had started trending on Twitter and netizens had demanded her ban from Instagram.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in Thalaivi - a biopic on the life of legendary actress turned politician J Jayalalithaa.