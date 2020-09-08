Kangana Ranaut to be probed for alleged drug links over Adhyayan Suman's interview: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

MUMBAI: In fresh trouble for Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut who is already facing heat over her 'Mumbai-Pok' remark, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday (September 8) ordered a probe against her into alleged drug nexus, based on an old interview of her ex-boyfriend Adhyayan Suman.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh today said the state government has ordered a probe into Kangana-drug nexus. In an interview, Adhyayan Suman had reportedly once claimed that Kangana used to consume drugs and had even asked him to indulge in it.

The statement from Anil Deshmukh comes at a time when Kangana Ranaut and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government have been locked in a face-off ever since the 'Queen' actress stated that she doesn't trust the Mumbai Police after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Her remark was strongly contested by Shiv Sena leader and spokesperson Sanjay Raut who said it was 'an insult to the Mumbai Police' and asked her not to come to Mumbai.

Hitting back at Raut, Ranaut tweeted, "Why is Mumbai feeling like Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir?" Her tweet evoked strong reaction from leaders of the Shiv Sena and ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik reminded the actress she owes her success to Mumbai. She also announced that she would be returning to the city on September 9.

On Monday, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) granted Y category security to Kangana. Sources told Zee News that seven policemen will take care of Kangana's security. Officials of CRPF, Intelligence Bureau and Himachal Pradesh Police arrived at Kangana's Manali home on Tuesday to chalk out plans of the actress' security ahead of her visit to Mumbai on September 9.