Kangana Ranaut trends for her reaction to US President Donald Trump's tweet against Joe Biden

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is quite vocal about her opinions on social media, has yet again occupied a spot on the trends list for her reaction to US President Donald Trump tweet against his opponent Joe Biden. Trump on Sunday said that he "strongly demands a drug test of Joe Biden" before Tuesday’s presidential debate.

"I will be strongly demanding a Drug Test of Sleepy Joe Biden prior to, or after, the Debate on Tuesday night. Naturally, I will agree to take one also. His Debate performances have been record setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly. Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy," Trump tweeted.

To which, Kangana replied by saying, "Its not the content of this tweet but the context of it that I appreciate, accusations of taking drugs is used as a slur, much better than naming mother’s reproductive organs/stigmatising mental illnesses. We as a society must know what is it that we recognise as truly shameful."

Read the tweets here:

Kangana's tweet comes at a time when Bollywood is under the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) scanner for its alleged drug nexus. The actress has recently featured in headlines for her statements related to the drugs probe.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in 'Thalaivi' and also has 'Dhakad' and 'Tejas' in the pipeline.