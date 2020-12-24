Kangana Ranaut trolled for bikini pic, hits back with goddess reference

New Delhi: Talented B-Towner Kangana Ranaut recently shared her throwback picture from Mexico where she can be seen chilling by the beach in a bikini. Looks like, she was trolled over it but Kangana being her fiery self shut haters with an apt reply.

She made a reference to Goddess Bhairavi to hit back at trolls. Kangana Ranaut tweeted: कुछ लोग मेरी बिकिनी पिक्चर देखकर मुझे धर्म और सनातन का लेक्चर दे रहे हैं, अगर कभी माँ भैरवी बाल खोल, वस्त्रहीन, ख़ून पीने वाली छवि लेकर सामने आ जाए तो तुम्हारा क्या होगा? तुम्हारी तो फट जाएगी और ख़ुद को भक्त कहते हो? धर्म पे चलो उसके ठेकेदार मत बनो.... जय श्री राम

She had dropped a throwback picture of hers from Mexico beach in Tulum.

On the work front, Kangana has 'Thalaivi', a biopic based on the life and times of actress-politician J Jayalalithaa. She will be seen playing the titular role in the film releasing next year.

Besides, she has 'Tejas' and 'Dhaakad' in the pipeline.