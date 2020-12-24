हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut trolled for bikini pic, hits back with goddess reference

She had dropped a throwback picture of hers from Mexico beach in Tulum. 

Kangana Ranaut trolled for bikini pic, hits back with goddess reference
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: Talented B-Towner Kangana Ranaut recently shared her throwback picture from Mexico where she can be seen chilling by the beach in a bikini. Looks like, she was trolled over it but Kangana being her fiery self shut haters with an apt reply. 

She made a reference to Goddess Bhairavi to hit back at trolls. Kangana Ranaut tweeted: कुछ लोग मेरी बिकिनी पिक्चर देखकर मुझे धर्म और सनातन का लेक्चर दे रहे हैं, अगर कभी माँ भैरवी बाल खोल, वस्त्रहीन, ख़ून पीने वाली छवि लेकर सामने आ जाए तो तुम्हारा क्या होगा? तुम्हारी तो फट जाएगी और ख़ुद को भक्त कहते हो? धर्म पे चलो उसके ठेकेदार मत बनो.... जय श्री राम 

She had dropped a throwback picture of hers from Mexico beach in Tulum. 

On the work front, Kangana has 'Thalaivi', a biopic based on the life and times of actress-politician J Jayalalithaa. She will be seen playing the titular role in the film releasing next year. 

Besides, she has 'Tejas' and 'Dhaakad' in the pipeline. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kangana RanautKangana Ranaut picsKangana Ranaut twitterTrolled
Next
Story

Viola Davis takes bath with husband every night
  • 1,00,99,066Confirmed
  • 1,46,444Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT18M23S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day