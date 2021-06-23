Kangana Ranaut undergoes body scan for Indira Gandhi's role in 'Emergency'

Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut took to social media on Wednesday to share the news with fans that she is undergoing a body scan to play Indira Gandhi in her next film titled "Emergency".

Kangana will essay the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the upcoming political drama that she will also produce. The film will reportedly feature Emergency and Operation Blue Star.

On Wednesday, Kangana shared a couple of videos on Instagram Story where she is seen going through a body scan process as part of her preparation for the role in the office of her production house, Manikarnika Films.

"Guess what is going on in Manikaran Films? Body scan for film Emergency, time to get into Madam Prime Minister Indira Gandhi Ji's skin," the actress shared on her Instagram story.

The film is being written and directed by Sai Kabir, who helmed Kangana's 2014 release "Revolver Rani".