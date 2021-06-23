हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut undergoes body scan for Indira Gandhi's role in 'Emergency'

Kangana Ranaut will essay the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the upcoming political drama that she will also produce. 

Kangana Ranaut undergoes body scan for Indira Gandhi&#039;s role in &#039;Emergency&#039;

Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut took to social media on Wednesday to share the news with fans that she is undergoing a body scan to play Indira Gandhi in her next film titled "Emergency".

Kangana will essay the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the upcoming political drama that she will also produce. The film will reportedly feature Emergency and Operation Blue Star.

On Wednesday, Kangana shared a couple of videos on Instagram Story where she is seen going through a body scan process as part of her preparation for the role in the office of her production house, Manikarnika Films.

"Guess what is going on in Manikaran Films? Body scan for film Emergency, time to get into Madam Prime Minister Indira Gandhi Ji's skin," the actress shared on her Instagram story.

The film is being written and directed by Sai Kabir, who helmed Kangana's 2014 release "Revolver Rani".

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kangana RanautBody scanIndira Gandhi biopicemergencyemergency filmIndira GandhiOperation Blue Star
Next
Story

Ayushmann Khurrana reminisces his good old days, calls himself ‘University ka most famous guy, fir bhi quite shy’!

Must Watch

PT2M39S

Shivpal Yadav: Ready for discussion regarding alliance with Samajwadi Party