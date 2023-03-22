Kangana Ranaut Warns Diljit Dosanjh For Impending Arrest For Allegedly Supporting Khalistanis

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut once again took on Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh and cryptically warned him about getting arrested for 'supporting' Khalistanis. Kangana took to Instagram, where she borrowed a line 'Pols aagai pols' from a trending meme over the crackdown on radical Sikh preacher and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh by Punjab Police and tagged Diljit Dosanjh.

Kangana took to Instagram stories, where she shared a post by a food delivery group. It showed a variety of lentils with 'pulse aagai pulse' written on it. Kangana tagged Diljit and wrote 'just saying'. She added a Khalistan sticker on Instagram Stories, with the word crossed out. For the caption, she wrote, "Diljit Dosanjh ji pols aagai pols."

"All those who supported Khalistanis, remember next number tumhara hai, pols aa chuki hai, yeh woh waqt nahi hai jab koi bhi kuch bhi karta tha, desh ke saath gaddari ya tukde karne ki koshish ab mehengi padegi," she wrote in another post.

Kangana's posts come after Punjab Police arrested four people for allegedly helping the radical preacher escape in a car. During their interrogation, it was alleged that Singh went to a gurdwara in Nangal Ambian village in Jalandhar. The preacher managed to give police a slip after changing his vehicle on Saturday when police had launched a crackdown against him and his outfit 'Waris Punjab De'. The IG said that the National Security Act has been invoked against Amritpal Singh and 154 people have been arrested so far as part of the crackdown.

Kangana and Diljit have previously engaged in a war of words in 2020. A Twitter spat between the two celebrities took place over the contentious Farm Bill.

It all started when Kangana shared false information about an elderly Sikh woman, who was a participant of Farmers' Protest. In her tweet, she said that the elderly woman was protesting to earn a sum of Rs 100. The actress also claimed that the same woman was the Shaheen Bagh Dadi, Bilkis Bano.

Though Kangana later deleted the tweet, it had already angered many celebrities, including Diljit Dosanjh, who has unabashedly supported the farmers' protest. The famous Punjabi singer and actor took it upon himself to correct the 'Queen' actor, which led to a bitter words of war on Twitter between the two.