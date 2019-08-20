Kangana Ranaut's Rs 600 worth saree pic gets trolled, netizens ask what about Prada handbag?

New Delhi: Bollywood's bundle of talent Kangana Ranaut is also known in the fashion circuit for her sartorial choices. Fans adore her style sense which most of the times happens to be Avante Garde in nature and a head turner.

Recently, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel posted a picture of the actress where she can be seen wearing a cotton saree worth Rs 600. Rangoli revealed the details on Twitter, writing: “On her way to Jaipur today Kangana is wearing Rs 600 sari she picked from Kolkata, she was shocked to know one can get such good organic cotton in this amount and it is heartbreaking to see how hard our people work and how little they earn.....(contd).”

On her way to Jaipur today Kangana is wearing Rs 600 sari she picked from Kolkata, she was shocked to know one can get such good organic cotton in this amount and it is heart breaking to see how hard our people work and how little they earn.....(contd) pic.twitter.com/EMPJJ4hzzU — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) August 18, 2019

(contd)....and a very unconventional heroine is leading the pack, there are some greedy women hater women we must be aware of them, thanks and good night — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) August 17, 2019

The actress was spotted at the airport, looking fab as usual. While many praised her for backing hard working and lesser-known talents of our country, others trolled her for flashing a high-end designer handbag and trench coat.

Check out some of the reactions, netizens tweeted:

Price of the bag, shoes the jacket the make up and hair also please — Beebusy (@danceridah) August 18, 2019

Lekin vo prada ka handbag — Shubham (@shubh_ch) August 18, 2019

Holding a Prada bag worth 2-3 lacs, wearing Sunglasses and heels worth 1-2 lacs and your propaganda Priceless Fake hone ki bhi limit hoti hai! — Aditya Goswami (@AdityaGoswami_) August 19, 2019

Why Prada bag with 600 rs saree.Absolutely hypocritical. — Sanjiv Dogra (@2020681c2c4e4c3) August 19, 2019

She carried a Prada handbag which is worth lakhs of Rupees and similarly a Givenchy Trench coat which also is a high-end fashion luxury label.

On the work front, Kangana was last seen in 'Judgementall Hai Kya' opposite Rajkummar Rao. Backed by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures, the movie earned some rave reviews.

Next, she will be seen in 'Dhaakad', an actioner whose fierce first look teaser was widely appreciated on social media.