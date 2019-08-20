close

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut's Rs 600 worth saree pic gets trolled, netizens ask what about Prada handbag?

She carried a Prada handbag which is worth lakhs of Rupees and similarly a Givenchy Trench coat which also is a high-end fashion luxury label.

Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Bollywood's bundle of talent Kangana Ranaut is also known in the fashion circuit for her sartorial choices. Fans adore her style sense which most of the times happens to be Avante Garde in nature and a head turner.

Recently, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel posted a picture of the actress where she can be seen wearing a cotton saree worth Rs 600. Rangoli revealed the details on Twitter, writing: “On her way to Jaipur today Kangana is wearing Rs 600 sari she picked from Kolkata, she was shocked to know one can get such good organic cotton in this amount and it is heartbreaking to see how hard our people work and how little they earn.....(contd).”

The actress was spotted at the airport, looking fab as usual. While many praised her for backing hard working and lesser-known talents of our country, others trolled her for flashing a high-end designer handbag and trench coat.

Check out some of the reactions, netizens tweeted:

On the work front, Kangana was last seen in 'Judgementall Hai Kya' opposite Rajkummar Rao. Backed by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures, the movie earned some rave reviews.

Next, she will be seen in 'Dhaakad', an actioner whose fierce first look teaser was widely appreciated on social media.

 

