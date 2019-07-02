Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel backs Zaira Wasim's decision to quit movies

New Delhi: Talented Bollywood find Zaira Wasim's decision to quit movies left her fans and industry people in a state of shock. The young actress through her social media handle announced her move to bid adieu to movies and showbiz world as it interfered with her religion and faith.

Her decision invited a lot of criticism and opened a fresh debate on social media where some supported her while others questioned her move.

Amongst those supporting her decision is Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel, who took to her Twitter account and backed Zaira. Rangoli wrote: Peopel should stop lashing out at Zaira Wasim and try and understand her inner conflicts, what is a kid supposed to do if a religion forbids you from singing, dancing, imitating or depicting life? Rather than bullying her we must understand her dilemma...(contd)

(Contd)...in Hinduism especially Bhakti is all filled with devotional songs and dances, Kathak was a dance form for temples, Mugals brought it to darbars...(contd)

(contd)...we need to understand in Hinduism we need not follow any God we can form a God of our choice which is called Isht Devta which means Personal God, today’s day and age we need to personalise realigion and not follow what was established thousands years ago

Zaira made her smashing debut in Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' and received rave reviews for impressive performance and young Geeta Phogat in the sports drama. She then went on to star in yet another superhit venture 'Secret Superstar'.

The actress has just wrapped up 'The Sky Is Pink', a film which stars Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar in pivotal parts. The movie is directed by Shonali Bose of 'Margarita With A Straw' fame.