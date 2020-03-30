Kanika Kapoor can’t wait to go home, hopes her fifth coronavirus test will be negative

New Delhi: Singer Kanika Kapoor, who tested positive for coronavirus for the fourth consecutive time over the weekend, is missing her home and kids and hopes that her next test result will be negative. In a heartfelt post shared by her recently, Kanika wrote, “I hope my next test is negative. Waiting to go home to my kids and family, miss them.”

Kanika is undergoing treatment at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in Lucknow. Through the post, she also informed people that she is doing fine and is not admitted to the ICU.

"Going off to bed. Sending you all loving vibes. Stay safe you guys. Thank you for your concern but I am not in the ICU. I am fine. I hope my next test is negative. Waiting to go home to my kids and family, miss them," read her full post.

Kanika was hospitalised on March 20 after she tested positive for coronavirus. She had returned from London on March 9 and then travelled to Kanpur and Lucknow and during her stay, she developed cough and fever. After she tested positive, she was slammed by people for attending parties and not practicing self-isolation.

The ‘Baby Doll’ singer had revealed about her COVID-19 diagnosis on social media too. However, she later deleted the post after severe backlash.

After her third coronavirus test last week, doctors at the Lucknow hospital had said that her treatment will continue till at least two tests show her negative.

(With inputs from IANS)