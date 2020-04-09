Kanika Kapoor is doing fine, returns home after sixth coronavirus test report comes negative

New Delhi: Singer Kanika Kapoor, who was discharged from a Lucknow Hospital earlier this week after her sixth coronavirus report came negative, is now home and is doing fine. In an interview to SpotboyE, her brother, Anurag confirmed the development and said, "Yes, Kanika is back. We all are very happy. She is doing fine now." He also added that Kanika has not been advised to take any precautions and they are glad that nobody got infected because of her.

"We are glad Kanika has recovered. It is a big relief to everyone in the family. We were extremely worried. Thank god for her safety," Anurag told SpotboyE.

Kanika was tested positive for the virus first on March 20. She was being treated at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow. Her five consecutive test reports showed her as coronavirus-positive and the sixth one came negative. After two days of being under observation, Kanika was discharged from the hospital.

Kanika travelled to Mumbai from the UK on March 9 and then flew to Lucknow, where she attended several public events and high-profile parties. She was criticised heavily for not self-isolating despite testing having a travel history.

She was the first Bollywood celebrity to test positive for the deadly virus in the country. This week, film producer Karim Morani and his two daughters Shaza and Zoa have been tested positive for coronavirus.