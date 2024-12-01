Advertisement
SHOBHITHA SHIVANNA

Kannada Actress Shobitha Shivanna, 30, Found Dead By Suicide

Kannada actress Shobitha Shivanna, 30, was found dead by suicide at her residence in Hyderabad.

Dec 01, 2024
Kannada Actress Shobitha Shivanna, 30, Found Dead By Suicide

New Delhi: Renowned Kannada actress Shobhitha Shivanna, best known for her role in the popular TV serial 'Brahmagantu', tragically passed away last night. The incident took place at her residence in Kondapur, Hyderabad.

According to an Inspector, the actress is believed to have died by suicide. The Gachibowli police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death. Her body has been sent to Gandhi Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The news of Shobhitha's untimely demise has sent shockwaves through the Kannada entertainment industry and among her fans. Many have expressed their condolences and paid tribute to the talented actress.

 

Disclaimer: Discussions on suicides can be triggering for some. But suicides are preventable. If you are looking for help, some suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-40769002 from Sanjivini (Delhi-based, 10 am - 5.30 pm) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based, 8 am - 10 pm), +91 9999666555 from Vandrevala Foundation (Mumbai-based, 24x7).

