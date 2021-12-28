हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kanye West to live across the street from former wife Kim Kardashian!

Earlier this month, Kim Kardashian filed legal documents asking to be declared legally single as she and Kanye West have finished dividing up their assets.

Kanye West to live across the street from former wife Kim Kardashian!
Los Angeles: Rapper Kanye West has bought a house across the street from Kim Kardashian.

Although the former couple, who have four children together, are currently going through a divorce, they have remained amicable and Kanye has splurged $4.5 million on the property in Hidden Hills California, in order to remain close to his family, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Kanye, who has officially changed his name to Ye, paid $421,000 more than the original asking price so that he could purchase the home directly across from where Kim lives with their children North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, three and Psalm, two.

Kim, 41, and Kanye previously agreed to seek joint legal custody of the kids in their divorce, with a source explaining: "(Kim) wants Kanye to be a big part of the kids' lives. He will be invited to all holidays and family celebrations."

Earlier this month, Kim filed legal documents asking to be declared legally single as she and Kanye have finished dividing up their assets.

She stated: "Irreconcilable differences have existed and continue to exist between (West) and me, which have caused our marriage to irretrievably break down. No counselling or reconciliation effort will be of any value at this time.

"There will be no prejudice to (West) if our marriage is immediately dissolved, especially given the fact that throughout our marriage, we adhered to the terms of our premarital agreement and maintained the separate property character of our assets."

 

