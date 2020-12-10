Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath's daughter Anayra turns 1, pics from her birthday party break the internet!

New Delhi: Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath's daughter Anayra turned one today (December 10) and pictures from her birthday bash have taken over the internet. The doting parents hosted an adorable party for their darling daughter, a glimpse of which was shared by Kapil on Instagram.

For the special day, Kapil, Ginni, his mother Janak and the other members of his house wore black tees with 'Anayra turns one' imprinted on them. While the little one looked super cute in pink outfits.

"Thank you so much for sending your love and blessings to our laado on her first bday," Kapil Sharma captioned his post.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Meanwhile, comedian Bharti Singh also shared a sneak peek from Anayra's party. She shared a video of Kapil's staff members dancing their hearts out as they celebrate Anayra's birthday.

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath married in December 2018 and the couple welcomed their bundle of joy the next year. And now, reports suggest that they are all set to welcome their second child. However, an official confirmation by Kapil is yet to be made.