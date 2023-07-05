Kapil Sharma Faces Backlash After Making Fun Of A Fan’s Mobile Camera: Check

Stand-up comedian and television host Kapil Sharma is known for his witty style, sense of humour and common man-demeanour that has helped him connect with audiences and celebrities. While Kapil Sharma has created a niche for himself in India, he also enjoys a massive fan following, thanks to his amazing comic timing. However, there are also moments that don't go the right way for him. From courting controversies with his tweets to his jibes at celebs and fans, he has also faced his own share of backlash on social media.

In the latest one, Kapil Sharma, who was recently seen at the Mumbai airport before jetting off for live shows in the US, was stopped by a fan for a selfie. However, his way of ridiculing the person's mobile camera has left the internet quite upset.

Kapil Sharma’s comments also didn't go down well with his fans following which he received severe backlash and was brutally trolled on social media.



Kapil Sharma faces backlash for making fun of fan

At the Mumbai airport, Kapil Sharma, after being stopped by one of his fans for a selfie, went on to make fun of the person’s mobile camera. As the fan’s mobile camera seemingly didn't work, Kapil was heard saying, “Camera toh tumhara chal nahi raha hai (Your camera is not even working),” before he laughed over it and walked away.

While the fan took the matter sportingly, the video didn't go well with a lot of people. Many took to the comment section and criticised the comedian.

A user wrote, "Your behaviour is not good Kapil Sharma.”

Another user commented, "This attitude, even superstars, does not have.. comedy like this does not work everywhere, Kapil needs to understand.. It's so weird of hurting someone's emotions."

"Kapil me attitude aa gaya hai (Kapil has got an attitude)," a third user commented.

The Kapil Sharma Show wrapped up

Kapil Sharma and his entire team of The Kapil Sharma Show wrapped up the last episode of the show's ongoing season. The comedian, while dedicating a sweet note for Archana Puran Singh, dropped the “last photo shoot of this season.”

While the season will soon come to an end, the TKSS team had headed to the US for their upcoming live shows in the country.