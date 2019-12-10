हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kapil Sharma

Good News! Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath blessed with a baby girl

Ginni Chatrath and Kapil Sharma dated for long before tying the knot last year.

Good News! Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath blessed with a baby girl

New Delhi: Ace comedian turned actor Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath have become proud parents to a baby girl. The king of comedy on small screen shared the good news with fans on Twitter.

Kapil wrote: Blessed to have a baby girl need ur blessings love u all jai mata di

Ginni and Kapil dated for long before tying the knot last year.

The actor-comedian hosts the successful show on television titled 'The Kapil Sharma Show' which welcomes severla prominent faces from the world of entertainment and sports every week.

The comedian has won several accolades for his unmatched talent. In 2019, his name featured in World book of Records (London) for being 'Most viewed stand-up comedian'.

His show bagged the Gold Awards in the 'Best Comedy Show' category. 'The Kapil Sharma Show' also won the Indian Television Academy Awards in 'Best Comedy Show' and 'Comedy Genius' categories respectively.

Many many congratulations to the couple who will be celebrating their first wedding anniversary on December 12 this year.

Kapil SharmaGinni ChatrathKapil Sharma babyBaby girl
