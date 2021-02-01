हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath welcome second child, comedian thanks fans for blessings

Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed their second child on Monday (February 1) morning. The comedian made the announcement on Twitter and thanked his fans for their blessings. He said both mother and the baby are doing fine. 

Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath welcome second child, comedian thanks fans for blessings
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Stand-up comedian and actor Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed their second child on Monday (February 1) morning. The couple has been blessed with a baby boy. The actor-comedian took to social media and shared the news with everyone. 

"Namaskaar we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers love you all ginni n kapil," Kapil Sharma wrote in a post on Twitter. 

Last week, he had confirmed on Twitter that the family is expecting a new addition of a member. He also revealed that his show 'The Kapil Sharma Show' will go off-air for the same. Responding to a fan during a Q&A session, he said that he wanted to be home to welcome his second child and hence has decided to take a break from his show. "Bcoz I need be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby," he wrote. 'The Kapil Sharma Show’ will reportedly go off air for a few weeks in February and come back in a renewed avatar, said a report.  

 

Also Read: The Kapil Sharma Show to go off-air? 

 

 

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath got married in December 2018 in a Punjabi-style wedding in Jalandar. and the duo welcomed their bundle of joy, baby girl Anayra on December 10, 2019. The comedian, who is quite active on social media, often shares pictures of him and his daughter with hsi fans.

Kapil is currently hosting his popular comedy show 'The Kapil Sharma Show', which also stars Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda, Sumona and others.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kapil SharmaKapil Sharma babyGinny ChatrathKapil Sharma Ginny ChatrathThe Kapil Sharma Show
Next
Story

Karishma Tanna shares glimpse of her morning routine on shoot days, check it out
  • 1,07,57,610Confirmed
  • 1,54,392Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT16M25S

Budget On Zee: Union Budget 2021 to be announced by FM Sitharaman today