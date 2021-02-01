Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath welcome second child, comedian thanks fans for blessings

MUMBAI: Stand-up comedian and actor Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed their second child on Monday (February 1) morning. The couple has been blessed with a baby boy. The actor-comedian took to social media and shared the news with everyone.

"Namaskaar we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers love you all ginni n kapil," Kapil Sharma wrote in a post on Twitter.

Last week, he had confirmed on Twitter that the family is expecting a new addition of a member. He also revealed that his show 'The Kapil Sharma Show' will go off-air for the same. Responding to a fan during a Q&A session, he said that he wanted to be home to welcome his second child and hence has decided to take a break from his show. "Bcoz I need be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby," he wrote. 'The Kapil Sharma Show’ will reportedly go off air for a few weeks in February and come back in a renewed avatar, said a report.

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath got married in December 2018 in a Punjabi-style wedding in Jalandar. and the duo welcomed their bundle of joy, baby girl Anayra on December 10, 2019. The comedian, who is quite active on social media, often shares pictures of him and his daughter with hsi fans.

Kapil is currently hosting his popular comedy show 'The Kapil Sharma Show', which also stars Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda, Sumona and others.