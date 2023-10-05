trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2671384
NewsLifestylePeople
MAHADEV BETTING APP

Kapil Sharma, Huma Qureshi Summoned In Mahadev Betting Case - Read Shocking Details

In a major development, the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday issued a summon to three more Bollywood celebrities including Kapil Sharma, Hina Khan and Huma Qureshi in connection with Mahadev online betting case.  

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 09:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kapil Sharma, Huma Qureshi Summoned In Mahadev Betting Case - Read Shocking Details Hina Khan, Kapil Sharma, Huma Qureshi Summoned By ED

New Delhi: A day after issing summon to Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor in Mahadev betting app case, the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday summoned actor-comedian Kapil Sharma, actress Huma Qureshi and Hina Khan in connection with the case. The probe agency has asked the actors to appear before it on Friday (Oct 6), reported News18. The actors are yet to react to the development. The portal had previously claimed that at least 17 Bollywood celebrities including actors, singers and comedians were under the radar of ED for attending a wedding event hosted by the organisers of the betting app in the UAE. 

On Wednesday, actor Ranbir Kapoor was summoned by the agency in connection with the Mahadev online betting app case. He was directed to present in front of the probe agency on October 10. As per sources in the Enforcement Directorate, Ranbir Kapoor promoted a subsidiary app which is also promoted by Mahadev Book app promoters. Mahadev Book app, an online betting platform, is being probed by the ED and police departments of several states.

As per the digital evidence gathered by the Enforcement Directorate, Rs 112 crore was delivered via hawala to an event management company, while payment for hotel bookings, costing Rs 42 crore was made in cash, sources revealed last month. Last month, the agency conducted multiple raids in cities like Kolkata, Delhi and Mumbai and seized assets worth Rs 417 crore in connection with the online betting case.

Earlier in August, the agency claimed that at least four persons were arrested in connection with the case.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train