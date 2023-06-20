The Crew Update: Tabu Welcomes Kapil Sharma On Board

Tabu is undoubtedly one of the most talented actresses, who has been part of the Bollywood industry for more than two decades and has done dozens of versatile roles. Currently, Tabu is shooting for Rajesh Krishnan’s upcoming film, The Crew, which is expected to hit the theatres, later this year. On Tuesday, the Drishyam-actress shared an interesting update about the film and announced that a new member has joined the star cast of The Crew. The film will also feature Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon, and Kareena Kapoor Khan and has now been joined by the comedy king - Kapil Sharma.

Tabu’s latest post

In her latest Instagram photo, Tabu shared a cute photo where the actress is seen smiling with Kapil Sharma. It was reported that Kapil will be having a cameo role in the movie for which he started shooting on Monday and will be wrapping up by today.

While expressing her gratitude to Kapil, Tabu wrote, “Aap aaye bahaar aayi. From the bottom of my heart thank you for being part of #TheCrew. From being on your show to having you as my co-actor it has always been a delight and a joy!”

Notably, Tabu has appeared several times to promote her films on The Kapil Sharma Show, hosted by Kapil. Both artists share a close bond.

About The Crew

Rajesh Krishnan directed The Crew will be released this year and the movie stars Kriti Sanon and Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Diljit Dosanjh.

About Tabu

Tabu made her Bollywood debut with Vijaypath in 1994, alongside Ajay Devgn. Her performance in Vishal Bhardwaj's 2001 drama film, Maqbool, is still considered one of the finest roles ever done by her. Apart from The Crew, Tabu will be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya along with Ali Fazal, Ashish Vidyarthi and many more. The film will be released on Netflix. She was last seen in Bhola along with Ajay Devgn.

About Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma has been part of the industry for a long time now. And, his show The Kapil Sharma Show has become a household name which is loved by many. Apart from this, he made his acting debut in 2015 through Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and was last seen in Zwigato.