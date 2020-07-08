हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma posts a throwback picture but can you identify the kids in it?

The photo looks like a decade old and will give you a rush of memories instantly. 

Kapil Sharma posts a throwback picture but can you identify the kids in it?

New Delhi: Ace comedian cum actor, Kapil Sharma enjoys a massive fan base across the globe. People love 'The Kapil Sharma Show' and his style of tickling the funnybones is what viewers enjoy the most. He naturally is a famous celebrity on social media as well. 

So, Kapil decided to share some major throwback stuff for fans. He posted a picture with a caption: Identify the kids #throwback

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Identify the kids  #throwback

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma) on

And it is none other than Kapil himself and popular singer Neha Kakkar. 

The photo looks like a decade old and will give you a rush of memories instantly. Neha Kakkar was quick to drop a comment on the picture reading: Bhaiyaaaaa I know these Kidssss

'The Kapil Sharma Show' has been successfully running for over two years. But due to the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, the shoot is currently halted. 

With TV and film shoot resuming slowly, we are sure soon Kapil Sharma will be back with some crazy jokes and new guests. 

 

Kapil SharmaNeha KakkarThe Kapil Sharma Show
