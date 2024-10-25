Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2811927https://zeenews.india.com/people/kapil-sharma-recalls-being-total-bankrupt-calls-it-the-biggest-lesson-of-his-life-2811927.html
NewsLifestylePeople
KAPIL SHARMA

Kapil Sharma Recalls Being Total Bankrupt; Calls It The Biggest Lesson Of His Life

Kapil Sharma reveals being bankrupt after producing two films; his wife helped him cope with tough days.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Oct 25, 2024, 04:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kapil Sharma Recalls Being Total Bankrupt; Calls It The Biggest Lesson Of His Life Pic Credit: Instagram (@Kapil Sharma)

Kapil Sharma was recently listed as the richest TV actor and his net worth is around Rs 500 crore. But there was a time when the comedian-actor was bankrupt. In his latest interview on the podcast ‘Feel It In Your Soul,’ he recalled the tough times when he arrived in Mumbai. Kapil said that he only had 1200 Rs in his account when he came to Mumbai and struggled to even have a meal on days.  

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

 

The Crew star recalled how he became bankrupt when he decided to produce two films, "Mera dimaag kharab hogaya. Maine do filmein bana diya.Actually, what happened was that I had a lot of money, and I thought one would become a producer with money. But one never becomes a producer with just money. Producers have a different thinking. There's a different training to become a producer. I wasted a lot of money, and my bank balance went down to zero." 

He added that how it was his wife Ginni Chatrath supported him overcome the bad phase of his life and she has been the strongest support to him in every way. 

Kapil had produced two films in the past that Firangi and Son Of Manjeet Singh miserably tanked at the box office. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: SEBI Chief to Be Questioned by Public Accounts Committee
DNA Video
DNA: Has Congress Found Its ‘Indira’ in Priyanka Gandhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Adityanath to Sell UP-Made Weapons to America
DNA Video
DNA: What Discussed Between Modi and Xi Jinping?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Lawrence Bishnoi’s Influence Growing in Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: BJP MLA Files FIR Against Party Members in Bahraich Riot Case
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Adityanath’s Impact in Mumbai: Posters Send Strong Message
DNA Video
DNA: Will Lawrence Bishnoi become a politician?
DNA Video
DNA: INA Foundation Day - Honoring Netaji’s Legacy
DNA Video
DNA: Terror Attack in Kashmir: How Did It Happen?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK