Kapil Sharma Recalls Being Total Bankrupt; Calls It The Biggest Lesson Of His Life

Kapil Sharma was recently listed as the richest TV actor and his net worth is around Rs 500 crore. But there was a time when the comedian-actor was bankrupt. In his latest interview on the podcast ‘Feel It In Your Soul,’ he recalled the tough times when he arrived in Mumbai. Kapil said that he only had 1200 Rs in his account when he came to Mumbai and struggled to even have a meal on days.

The Crew star recalled how he became bankrupt when he decided to produce two films, "Mera dimaag kharab hogaya. Maine do filmein bana diya.Actually, what happened was that I had a lot of money, and I thought one would become a producer with money. But one never becomes a producer with just money. Producers have a different thinking. There's a different training to become a producer. I wasted a lot of money, and my bank balance went down to zero."

He added that how it was his wife Ginni Chatrath supported him overcome the bad phase of his life and she has been the strongest support to him in every way.

Kapil had produced two films in the past that Firangi and Son Of Manjeet Singh miserably tanked at the box office.