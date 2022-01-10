Kapil Sharma’s wife Ginni Chatrath trolls him in Netflix Show ‘I'm Not Done Yet’ Trailer, Bharti Singh cracks up

New Delhi: Comedian Kapil Sharma is all set to make his Netflix debut with his comedy special ‘I'm Not Done Yet’. The ‘Kapil Sharma Show’ host dropped the trailer of the same on his Instagram page. In the trailer, we can see Kapil’s wife Ginni Chatrath sitting next to comedian Bharti Singh in the audience. While Kapil cracked some jokes regarding his marriage, it was Ginni’s response to her witty husband that made the audience, including Bharti crack up.

In the trailer, Kapil can be seen asking Ginni, “Ek scooter wale ladke se kya sochkar pyaar kia tha (What made you love a scooter-driving m)?" To which she sassily responded, “Maine socha paisey waley sey sabhi pyaar kartey hain, main is gareeb ka bhala kardu (I thought everyone loves a rich guy. Let me do some charity for this poor guy).”

Earlier in the trailer, Kapil also revealed that Ginni threw a pillow on him when he was practicing saying the name of his Netflix special ‘I'm Not Done Yet’ in front of the mirror and shouted at him, “Dedh saal mein do bacche ho gaye hain, what’s your plan? (In one and a half years, we became parents of two kids, what your plan?)”.

Kapil also imitated Prime Minister Modi’s famous ‘mitron’ dialogue in the trailer and took an indirect dig at the sudden announcement of demonetization on November 8, 2016.

The comedian also made fun of his tweet to Modi that landed him in trouble. In 2016, complaining about the BMC to Modi, Kapil had tweeted, “I am paying Rs 15 cr income tax from last 5-year n still i have to pay 5 lacs bribe to BMC office for making my office @narendramodi.”

Kapil Sharma’s ‘I'm Not Done Yet’ premieres on Netflix on 28th January.