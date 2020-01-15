Kapil Sharma shares first pics of daughter Anayra Sharma, netizens can't keep calm!

New Delhi: Ace comedian-actor Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed their bundle of joy, baby girl Anayra on December 10, 2019. After sharing the news on social media, congratulatory messages flooded Kapils's timeline. Likewise, the star comedian recently took to his Twitter and Instagram handles to share the first pictures of the baby.

Kapil posted: Meet our piece of heart “Anayra Sharma” #gratitude

The couple has introduced their little angel as Anayra Sharma to the world.

Earlier, pictures of Kapil holding the baby girl had gone viral on the internet and a video too had surfaced where the whole family and friends were celebrating together.

Kapil Sharma and Ginni celebrated their first wedding anniversary on December 12, 2019.

On the work front, he is seen hosting 'The Kapil Sharma Show' and it is doing great at present. The popular comedy show is produced by Salman Khan and Kapil Sharma along with Deepak Dhar respectively.