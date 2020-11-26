Kapil Sharma shuts troll who alleges comedian might be arrested next over drugs like Bharti Singh

New Delhi: Ace comedian Kapil Sharma has a stronghold on the family audience who love to watch his show every weekend 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. His clean comedy style and laughter punches have made him the king of comedy on television.

Recently, a troll tried to rub him on the wrong way by claiming that much like his co-star comedienne Bharti Singh and writer husband Haarh Limbachiyaa, he too might be arrested next in the drugs case.

Kapil tweeted back slamming the troll. However, later deleted his tweet. Here's a screengrab of the original tweet.

For the uninitiated, Bharti and Haarsh were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau after raiding their residence over drug use. "Charges of consumption of drugs have been invoked against them," said Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director of the NCB, Mumbai.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa were booked under sections 20(b)(ii)(A) (involves small quantity of drugs) and 8(c) (possession of drugs) and 27 (consumption of drugs) of the NDPS Act.

The couple was granted bail on Monday (November 23, 2020).