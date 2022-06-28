Kapil Sharma teases wife Ginny at Canada's live show, apologises later

New Delhi: Top comedian Kapil Sharma is currently in Canada performing live comedy shows. On Tuesday, he shared a video on Instagram where he can be seen teasing his wife and then hiding his face.

Kapil shared a video that showed him sending a message to his wife Ginni, leaving his fans n well-wishers in splits. In the selfie video, he can be heared saying, "Ginni, tu meri kabhi nahi sunti, dekh kitne log mujhe sunne aaye hain. Wo bhi ticket kharch ke (Ginni, you never listen to me. But see how many people have come to listen to me, that too after spending money on tickets)." In the caption, he even apologised to her and wrote, "Sorry @ginnichatrath #kslive #kslive2022"

Fans are going crazy about this video and have flooded the comment section with 'awww,' many have also dropped laughing emojis. Many celeb pals of the comedian too commented on the video including Mika Singh, Richa Sharma, Navraj Hans and more.

Kapil has been treating his fans with pictures and videos from his international tour for his upcoming show Kapil Sharma Live on his social media accounts. Krushna Abhishek, Sumona Chakraborty, Chandan Prabhakar, Rajiv Thakur, and Kiku Sharda have also accompanied him on the tour.

Earlier, during the show, Kapil also paid tribute to the lost souls. He sang a song of Sidhu Moosewala who was recently shot dead in Punjab. He even paid a tribute to singer KK.

After Cannada, Kapil Sharma and the team is expected to head to the US to conduct more shows. They have taken a break from their TV show but have assured fans to be back with season 3 once they return to India.

