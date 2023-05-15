Kapil Sharma Walks the Ramp With Daughter Anayra Sharma, Latter Blows Kisses At Audience, Watch Video

New Delhi: Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma's three-year-old daughter Anayra Sharma walked the ramp for the first time and she slayed it like a princess. The father-daughter duo made an appearance at a fundraiser event where they hit the ramp together and owned it! The adorable girl was dressed up in a pretty black sparkling dress and held the hand of her father while she hit the ramp. She also made a sweet gesture at the audience as she waved at them and even blew kisses after her father asked her to do so.

In a video shared online, Kapil is seen helping her on how to pose or wave at the audience. The moment turned out to be quite adorable and won viewers' attention.

Bharti Singh also walked the ramp along with Krushna Abhishek, who held her son Laksh. Krushna carried Laksh aka Gola in his arms while they made an appearance in black outfits.

Kapil Sharma's daughter Anayra turned three in December last year, and the pictures from her birthday bash were all things love. Kapil is a doting daddy and this was evident when he walked the ramp with his little one.

Speaking of the event, it was held in Mumbai on Sunday on the occasion of Mother's Day. It sent across the message of its crusade against the perpetrators of crimes against women. Several celebrities including Nia Sharma, Anushka Ranjan, Akanksha Ranjan, Aparshakti Khurrana and others were seen at the event.