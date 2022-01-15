हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma's FIRST dance video with son goes viral, Mika Singh plays drums - Watch

Kapil Sharma married his college sweetheart Ginni Chatrath on December 12, 2018, in Jalandhar, Punjab.

Kapil Sharma&#039;s FIRST dance video with son Trishaan goes viral, Mika Singh plays drums and the jam session is worth a dekko - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Ace comedian Kapil Sharma has a massive fan base not just in the country but worldwide as the Indian diaspora settled abroad loves to watch his shows too. In a few years, Kapil has managed to double the love of his audience with 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

At Lohri, singer Mika Singh who stays in the same vicinity as Kapil shared a house video of the celebrations. While Mika played the drums himself, ace comedian too joined him in the jam session and played the Bongo. But cherry on the cake remained Kapil dancing with his toddler son Trishaan on Lohri. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mika Singh (@mikasingh)

Others present at the do included Kapil's wife Ginni Chatrath with kids Trishaan and Anayra, comedian Rajiv Thakur and The Kapil Sharma Show band member Dinesh. 

Kapil married his college sweetheart Ginni Chatrath on December 12, 2018, in Jalandhar, Punjab. The duo welcomed their bundle of joy, baby girl Anayra on December 10, 2019, and baby boy Trishaan on February 1, 2021.

Kapil is currently seen hosting his popular comedy show 'The Kapil Sharma Show' fresh season which also stars Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda, Sumona among others including Archana Puran Singh.

 

