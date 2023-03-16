Karan Aujla's Latest Singal 'Fallin Apart' Showcases Kamal Sood's Distinctive Style

New Delhi: Kamal Sood is renowned for using various intricacies of Indian history and culture and transforming them into exquisite clothing that reflects contemporary trends. Her latest collection ‘Mumbai Meri Jaan’ is a testimony to that beautiful flair!

Kamal has extended her sophisticated style sense to create fabulous looks for Nikkesha in her latest viral single ‘Fallin Apart’ with Karan Aujla. The song’s audio was already released, and fans have been eagerly awaiting its visuals, and the wait is finally over. "Thanks to the creative vision of director Qarn Mallhi, Kamal and her talented team have brought to life a breathtaking visual masterpiece that is sure to leave a lasting impression on viewers around the world!"

Speaking to Kamal about the experience ”Styling for this song was incredibly special and challenging! Fallin Apart is a sad yet heartwarming song. It reminds us of love and the pain that comes along with it. It’s a heart-wrenching video about heartbreak. The biggest challenge was to create a stunning visual in black & white as the complete song has been shot in monochrome. And when Nikkesha brought her incredible talent to the table and added her flawless expression to the mix, it was like the entire song came alive in a whole new way!

“It was a delight to work with Qarn! He was sure of his vision and the aesthetics. Through multiple meetings and fittings, we crafted costumes that truly captured the essence of Nikkesha’s character. We created three unique looks based on the song’s story.”

This song is even more remarkable because all the stunning jewelry featured in the looks were carefully selected from the exquisite collection of Meri Almari, owned by none other than my talented sister, Prabh Sangra. The aesthetic of this jewelry perfectly complements the vision of our mother brand, 'Kamal Sood,' making it a match made in fashion heaven.