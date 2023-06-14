Karan Deol And Drisha Acharya's Big Fat Punjabi Wedding On June 16 Or June 18? Here's What We Know

New Delhi: Bollywood legend Dharmendra's grandson Karan Deol is all set to marry his girlfriend Drisha Acharya this month and the wedding festivity has already kickstarted with Roka ceremony which took place on Monday night in Mumbai. It was an intimate family affair and saw Deols under one roof. Sunny Deol did come out to greet the paps and did a photo-op session with brother Bobby Deol and cousin Abhay Deol.

WHEN IS KARAN DEOL'S WEDDING - DATE CONFUSION

Well, looks like the grand big fat Punjabi wedding is on June 18, as per ANI but earlier there were some media reports carrying June 16 as the D-Day locked for the main event. Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's wedding ceremony will take place at Taj Lands' End in Bandra, Mumbai reportedly. The bride and groom did manage to keep their wedding details under wraps till the very last minute. From their Roka ceremony, many pictures and videos later went viral on the internet. Karan and Drisha were seen cutting a huge four-tier white cake in one of the viral videos.

Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma Thakeria was also pictured at the wedding.

WHO IS DRISHA ACHARYA?

According to IANS, Drisha, who's based out of Dubai, where she works at a travel agency, have been seeing each other for quite some time. They got engaged a couple of months back at a private ceremony and are going to get married this month. Drisha is the great-granddaughter of acclaimed filmmaker Bimal Roy. She is based in Dubai, where she works as a manager at a travel agency.

Karan made his Bollywood debut with 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas', directed by his father, recently got engaged to his ladylove on the occasion of the marriage anniversary of his grandparents Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur in a quiet ceremony attended by the two families. On Valentine's Day earlier this year, Karan was photographed in Dubai with a mystery woman, who was none other than Drisha Roy.

On the work front, Karan will be seen soon in 'Apne 2', which also stars his grandfather Dharmendra and uncle Bobby Deol.