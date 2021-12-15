Karan Johar clarifies 'my home is not a COVID hotspot' and '8 people gathering is NOT a party'!

New Delhi: After receiving flak for organising a party for his close bunch of friends amid new COVID variant Omicron scare, the filmmaker has clarified his stand. Incidentally, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan tested COVID positive after apparently attending a bash together at KJo's house.

Blasting rumours, Karan Johar wrote on his Instagram story: "My family and I and everyone at home have done their RTPCR tests and with the grace of God we are all NEGATIVE! In fact I tested twice just to be safe and am negative. I truly appreciate the grandest efforts of the BMC to ensure the safety of our city...Salute to them. To some members of the media, I would like to clarify that a 8 people intimate gathering is not a "party"...And my home which we maintain strict protocols is certainly no "hotspot" of COVID. All of us are responsible and masked at all times and NO one would treat that pandemic lightly... My request to certain members of the media is to exercise some restraint in their extreme reportage without the assessment of facts. Lots of love and safety to all."

The BMC sanitisation workers sprayed disinfectant at Karan Johar as well as Kareena Kapoor's houses. The celebs were slammed online for allegedly defying the COVID protocols and partying. However, later a statement was issued on behalf of Kareena's Team clarifying that she had caught the virus at an "intimate" gathering.

Other guests at Karan Johar's dinner gathering included Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt reportedly.