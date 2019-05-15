Karan Johar gushes over Hrithik Roshan's eyes

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar couldn't stop gushing over actor Hrithik Roshan's beautiful eyes.

Hrithik, who has been labelled the "Greek god" of Bollywood, on Tuesday shared a selfie of himself on Instagram. In the image, Hrithik is seen simply staring into the camera and captioned it: "Sun suits me selfie."

But it was Hrithik's hazel eyes that grabbed all the attention.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who was among the first to react to the image, wrote "Those eyes" along with fire emojis and smileys.

On the Bollywood front, Karan is gearing up for his upcoming directorial venture with "Takht", a multi-starrer period drama.

The film features an interesting cast including Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.