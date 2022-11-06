Karan Johar is a 'proud nana' to Alia-Ranbir's baby girl, pens down adorable post!

New Delhi: As Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt became proud parents to a baby girl on Sunday, Bollywood celebrities showered the couple with their best wishes and congratulatory messages. Karan Johar, for whom Alia has always been like a daughter poured his heart out wishing the new parents.

Karan took to Instagram a throwback picture of himself with Ranbir and Alia from their wedding and wrote in the caption, "My heart is full of love…. Welcome to the world baby girl… you have so much love waiting for you….. I love you @aliaabhatt and RK!! To the moon and back!!!! So this makes me a proud Nana!!!!"

Today, November 6th, Alia shared on Instagram the arrival of her baby girl. She wrote, "And in the best news of our lives, our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed parents!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir."

Karan gave Alia the big break in Bollywood with 'Student Of The Year,' and ever since he treats her as his daughter. Alia too takes Karan as a father figure and mentor. He was one of the rare celebrities who attended Alia-Ranbir's wedding shenanigans.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their little bundle of joy, a baby girl at Mumbai's RN Hospital on Sunday (Nov 6). The couple tied the knot in April in an intimate close-knit affair in April this year, in the presence of their close people and relatives.