Karan Johar lashes out at Twitter user for commenting about his children-See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar on Friday, lashed out at a Twitter user for accusing him of keeping his children away from mother’s love.

In response to the tweet which has now been deleted, Karan wrote, "Ma’m!! With all due respect! Get a life! There are larger issues the country is combatting at the moment and it can very well do without your narrow mindedness! My babies are being LOVED and that’s all that matters…and FYI they have a mother!! My mother! Get it! ???

Earlier, in an interview with Times Now, Karan had talked about talking up the role of a mother and father both. He had said, “There was a large empty space in my life that needed to be filled by children. Oddly, they call me dad and call my mom (Hiroo Johar) ‘mama’. They don’t call her daadi. Because I feel we are co-parenting them. So I am trying very hard that both of us fulfil the roles of mother and a father completely”.

“Being a single parent is really daunting and scary. Because I think it takes a mother and a father to complete the upbringing of a child. In many ways you could say that having Yash and Roohi is full of love but it is also a selfish decision. It is because I want that love for myself, " He added.

A few days ago, Karan's twins Yash and Roohi Johar celebrated their second birthday.