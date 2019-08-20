Karan Johar opens up on Kalank's failure: Gave film too much opulence for the time that it was set in

New Delhi: Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, who's ambitious project Kalank failed miserably at the Box Office, has finally reacted to the film's failure.

In an interview with Rajeev Masand, Karan said, "I think that the person responsible for Kalank is me and no one else. I was the leader of that team; the oldest member of that team; the person who should’ve known better. I was so carried away with my own story; I wanted to make this film 15 years ago, and it was a story that was very close to my father and he loved it and he went and researched it.”

The film that had an ensemble star cast including Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Madhuri Dixit. However, the amazing set of actors couldn't support a sluggish story.

Talking about his star cast, Karan said, "Abhishek Varman is a very talented filmmaker. Varun and Alia and Aditya and Sonakshi and Sanju and Madhuri are wonderful talents."

“I think I should have just literally helmed that film better. I completely believe it’s my failure and no one else’s. This film I don’t think I can ever recover from. I think we gave the film too much color, too much opulence for the time that it was set in. I will make sure that it is made up to whoever might have lost money because it’s something that I take very personally,” he said.

Kalank's failure slowed Takht's release and now Karan is even more cautious than before. Takht is his next most-anticipated project which stars Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.