Karan Kundrra kisses girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash as they pose for paps, Holi video goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: At newlyweds, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's first Holi bash after the wedding, many TV stars were invited. Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash and boyfriend Karan Kundrra were also seen making a couple entry to the Holi event on Friday. 

Before entering the venue, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi posed for a photo-op. And doting boyfriend gave Teja a peck on her cheek. The sweet kiss of love was captured by the paps who were keenly clicking the hottest TV couple. Both twinned in black and white Indo-western attire for the Holi bash.

On the work front, Bigg Boss 15 couple Karan Kundrra and season winner Tejasswi Prakash's maiden music video 'Rula Deti Hai' trended big time online. The song is about heartbreak and how the lead couple, who was once in love is no longer together now. 

Karan and Tejasswi's steaming chemistry is enough forTejRan fans to drool over the song. ‘Rula Deti Hai’ has been sung by Yasser Desai and was shared on Desi Music Factory’s official YouTube channel. 

Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6. Karan on the other hand has joined Kangana Ranaut hosted Lock Upp as a new jailer.

 

