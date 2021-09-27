Karan Kundrra leaves fans in tizzy with new monochrome photo before entering Bigg Boss 15 house

New Delhi: Popular television actor and hunk Karan Kundrra is one of the confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss 15, to be hosted by Salman Khan. According to reports, all the actors who will be entering the house this October 2, are currently under quarantine. And it looks like Karan is completely enjoying his leisure time as he decided to indulge in some 'drinks and click' session.

The 37-year-old actor recently took to Instagram to post a pic of himself enjoying a drink while relaxing on a chair. Channelling his love for pastel hues, Karan rocked a monochrome look.

The 'Kitni Mohabbat Hai' actor wore grey distress knitted pullover and grey ripped denim and accessorised his look with a beaded necklace, silver earrings and rings. He is seen holding leopard-print shades in one hand as he sips a drink.

Needless to say, it is difficult to take eyes off him with that perfect hairdo and killer look on his face, enough to make girls go drool over him.

Meanwhile, the makers of Bigg Boss 15 dropped a new promo of the show, giving the excited fans a glimpse of the actor, as a confirmed contestant of the 'mad house'. Other names who are doing the round as possible contestants of Bigg Boss 15 are Pratik Sehjpal, Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty, Donal Bisht, Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Afsana Khan and Umar Riaz.

