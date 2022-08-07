New Delhi: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most talked-about couples in the industry. Both are regularly spotted together by the paps, they often share social media posts with each other too.

They have a fanbase of millions and many 'TejRan' fan clubs are VIRAL on social media too. Fans are waiting for the couple to take their relationship forward and finally, Karan has now confirmed that they will get married soon as everything is in place for the two of them.

The duo was together in 'Bigg Boss 15,' their romance started budding in the house and they are in a relationship ever since. The show was won by Tejasswi Prakash and Karan was the second runner-up.

In a recent interview with Filmy Mirchi, Karan Kundrra finally said that he will soon marry his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash. "Jaldi hi honi chahiye (it should happen soon)," he said.

He further added, "Everything is going right. Everything is going wonderful. Miyan bhi raazi, biwi bhi raazi, kazi bhi raazi (the husband is ready, the wife is ready, the officiant is also ready)."

"She's kind of endearing as a person. She is extremely different. I used to keep watching her all day (in Bigg Boss house) and think 'thodi ajeeb hai ye ladki (this girl is a bit weird). There was something that attracted me towards her," he concluded.

Karan and Tejasswi recently came out with a new romantic track, 'Baarish Aayi Hai.' Sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Stebin Ben the song is the current love anthem for the fans.