Bipasha Basu

Karan Singh Grover considers wife Bipasha Basu his boss

Actor Karan Singh Grover has found his best friend, wife and boss in actress Bipasha Basu.

Karan Singh Grover considers wife Bipasha Basu his boss

Mumbai: Actor Karan Singh Grover has found his best friend, wife and boss in actress Bipasha Basu.

"Bipasha is my best friend and I actually consider her my boss. She is one of the strongest women I have ever met, and the way she juggles between work and home, I can hardly imagine doing all of it. 

"She's definitely got the skills of a boss and I love to follow her orders. In fact I have to," Karan quipped.

The couple has been married for three years now.

On the work front, Karan is set to steal hearts as the boss in ALTBalaji's "BOSS: Baap Of Special Services", a mystery thriller that unravels the story of an undercover cop who is a specialist in solving homicide cases and cases where criminals go undetected. 

Bipasha BasuKaran Singh Grover
