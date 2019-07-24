Karan Singh Grover considers wife Bipasha Basu his boss

Mumbai: Actor Karan Singh Grover has found his best friend, wife and boss in actress Bipasha Basu.

"Bipasha is my best friend and I actually consider her my boss. She is one of the strongest women I have ever met, and the way she juggles between work and home, I can hardly imagine doing all of it.

"She's definitely got the skills of a boss and I love to follow her orders. In fact I have to," Karan quipped.

The couple has been married for three years now.

On the work front, Karan is set to steal hearts as the boss in ALTBalaji's "BOSS: Baap Of Special Services", a mystery thriller that unravels the story of an undercover cop who is a specialist in solving homicide cases and cases where criminals go undetected.