Karan Wahi turns poet for Kareena Kapoor on the sets of Dance India Dance-Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor, who is seen as a judge in dance reality show Dance India Dance, was dumbstruck when the show host Karan Wahi recited a poem for the actress on her birthday.

In the latest promo shared by the channel, Karan can be seen reciting a poem about Kareena while she looks on in amazement. When he finishes, a speechless Kareena appreciates him for his sweet gesture. Check out the video:

Kareena's 39th birthday was celebrated on the sets of Dance India Dance where she is currently seen as one of the judges. Apart from Kareena, rapper Raftaar and choreographer Bosco Martis are seen as judges.

Karan Wahi's banter with Kareena is one of the takeaways from the show. He keeps flirting with her while Bebo keeps rejecting his proposals.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Good Newwz and Angrezi Medium starring Irrfan Khan.

Post which, she will begin shooting for Karan Johar’s historical drama- Takht co-starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Anil Kapoor and others.