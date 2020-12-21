Karanvir Bohra, Teejay Sidhu blessed with third daughter, actor calls them his angels

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Credit: IANS

Mumbai: Television actors Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu took to social media to make announcements on Monday that they have been blessed with a baby girl. The child was born in Vancouver, Canada.

Karanvir and Teejay, who are already parents to twin girls, uploaded videos on Instagram to share the news with fans.

"I can't even imagine the bolt of happiness that is going thru my veins...I can't help but believe that I'm a father of 3 girls.... yahooooo," Karanvir wrote along with a video, in which he is seen with his twin daughters in the background and his third daughter in his arms.

"Life can't get better than this, imagine ruling the world with these 3 Queens in my life... Thank you God for all these angels in my life. I'll take the best care of them, coz they are my #teendeviyaan My #laxmi #saraswati #parvati… p.s. u can call me #charlie coz there's are my 3 angels My #alpha #chi & #omega," he added.

In the video, Karanvir holds his newborn child, who is wrapped in a blanket, in his arms, while his elder daughters munch on cookies.  

 

 

 

Teejay shared a different video and wrote: "My darling baby girl.. What an honour.. I get to be your mother.. I am so blessed.. I get to love you.. Forever."

In her video, Teejay captures the transition from being pregnant to holding her daughter in her arms. 

Karanvir and Teejay got married in 2006, and had twin daughters in 2016.

 

