Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s second son name is not Jeh but Jehangir

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child together on February 21. Since then there has been immense interest among fans to get a full view picture of the baby and know his name. Earlier, in July Kareena’s father, Randhir Kapoor told a media outlet that the little munchkin is called ‘Jeh’ by his parents.

But as Kareena Kapoor Khan released her much-awaited book ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible: the ultimate manual for moms-to-be’ - it is reported that she has revealed never before seen pictures of her second baby in it and also his full name. Jeh reportedly is not the name of the latest addition in the family but a pet name of Taimur Ali Khan’s younger brother who is actually Jahangir Ali Khan.

Both Kareena and Saif have been tight-lipped about revealing the name of their second child as earlier after the name of Kareena’s firstborn was revealed as Taimur - the couple and the baby were subjected to intense trolling and hate for the choice of the name. Online haters questioned Saif and Kareena for naming their son after a ‘Turkish invader’.

However, the parents stood their ground that they have a right to name their child whatever they want and revealed they loved the meaning of the name ‘Taimur’ as it means ‘iron’ which signifies strength. Later, Taimur Ali Khan became the media's favourite and most photographed child - with a huge fan following. People adore Taimur’s pictures and videos and can’t seem to get enough of them.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.